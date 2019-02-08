Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ENGLISH, Janet Herndon



72, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2019. Janet was born in the U.S. Canal Zone, Panama to O.P. Herndon Jr. and Jean Peterson Herndon who preceded her in death.



She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, James; her daughter, Shane English Roth (Jim); her son, Trevor Herndon English; and her grandchildren, Nathan, Carter and Daphne Roth. She is also survived by five brothers, O.P. III (Cindy), Gary (Janet), John (Kathy), Patrick, and Jeffery (Debbie) Herndon; and many nieces and nephews.



Janet was a graduate of Clearwater Central Catholic High School and Florida State University. She was an elementary school teacher before becoming a mother - her greatest joy in life. A wonderful wife and loving sister, her passions included playing tennis and golf with life-long friends.



A member of the Junior League, Janet served on the board of directors of Middletown Day Nursery and Braeside Camp. She was devoted to giving back to her community.



She lived in Goshen, NY for 35 years before moving to Naples in 2005.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 am, at San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island, FL. A gathering of family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America in memory of Janet Herndon English online at



