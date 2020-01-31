HILL, Janet Lynne 72, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacefully January 16, 2020 after her battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by siblings, Tom, Jimmy, and Mary. Jan is survived by son, Jim Nichols and his wife Candace; daughter, Theresa Kornacki and husband David; grandchildren, Nick MacFee, Jessica Nichols, Michael Kornacki; siblings, David Thomas and wife Joyce, Jeri Fitzgerald and husband John, Debra Thomas; and sister-in-law, Nancy Thomas. A heartfelt thank you to family, friends and numerous caregivers at Bardmoor Oaks and the Lavender team at Hospice (Angels). A celebration of Life will be held February 15 from 12-3 pm at Central Christian Fellowship Hall, 6161 22nd Ave N., St Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020