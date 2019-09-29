HUGHES, Janet B. wife of the late William E. Hughes; mother of Melinda Rein, David Hughes and Janet Middlekauff, died on Sept. 24, 2019. She also leaves a sister; her six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held on October 3, at Forest Hills UMC, 904 West Linebaugh Ave. at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Path Hospice of Tampa, and Campus Crusades for Christ. forevermissed.com/ Janet-Baker-Hughes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019