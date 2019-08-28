Service Information Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059 Send Flowers Obituary

HUNTER, Janet Stokes (Ketner) passed away August 23, 2019. Two nights before she passed, she watched her first movie on an Ipad, and chose "Steel Magnolias." This phrase has been used repeatedly by friends and family to describe Janet over the years. A product of Concord, NC and later St. Petersburg, Janet brought beauty and grace to everything she touched. A tiny but mighty warrior, she fought and beat numerous illnesses over the past 30 years. Complaints were rare, wit and warmth were not. She was born to Winifred and Fred Ketner, the town doctor. Janet and her older sister, Alice, were a familiar pair in the small town outside of Charlotte. She received a degree in education from Duke University in 1958. She was a teacher for several years and worked at Duke Hospital where she met her husband, Bill, while he was in his medical residency and they married in 1961. After their first two children, Alice and Elizabeth, were born in Durham, the Hunters moved to St. Petersburg, where Dr. Hunter set up an ophthalmology practice in 1965. Their son, Billy, was born in the Sunshine City. Janet was known for making amazing meals and baked goods. Guests loved the chance to put their feet under her table. Fresh flowers were also a mainstay. Janet's knack for arranging them led her to start a floral business, Freelance Flowers in the 1980s. She was an active volunteer with the Junior League, Free Clinic, Meals on Wheels, the Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts, First Presbyterian Church and various schools. After fighting ovarian cancer for nine years, Janet and Bill went with their children and grandchildren on a safari trip to South Africa in 2010. The trip was a highlight of their lives. As a devoted grandmother of four, nothing brought Janet more joy than keeping up with her grandchildren. Though her circle of friends and family was wide, she welcomed new friends of all ages into her heart and life with sincere love. Janet's faith was her rock and guide. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William A. Hunter Jr.; her daughters, Alice Bender (Bob), Elizabeth Skidmore (David); and her grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Bender, Trey Bender, Caroline Skidmore and Janet Hunter Skidmore. There will be a celebration of life service held at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. N.E., St. Petersburg, FL 33701, Friday, August 30, 11 am, followed by a reception at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic or First Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg. Visit the family's online guestbook at

