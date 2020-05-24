JENKINS, Janet C. "Jan" Born in Grantsburg, IN., passed away at the age of 75 on April 12, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; her sister; and her brother. She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Jenkins and Carla Jenkins; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several dear friends. Jan was very active and enjoyed being the Broker and Owner of Tropical Palms Realty, Inc. 30 years, an Income Tax Consultant, 46 years, Vice President of Champion Pest Control Inc., 40 years, Past President of the Incarnation Ladies Guild, Past President of the Parish Council of Incarnation, Past President of Columbiettes and a member of the Catholic Council of Women at St. Paul Catholic Church. Jan also supported the rights of the unborn, the homeless and abused persons. Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, 12708 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL on June 24, 2020 at 10 am, internment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Ave N., Clearwater. In lieu of flowers donations are greatly appreciated in Jan C Jenkins name to the American Cancer Society (800) 227-2345.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.