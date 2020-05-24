Janet JENKINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JENKINS, Janet C. "Jan" Born in Grantsburg, IN., passed away at the age of 75 on April 12, 2020 in Tampa, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; her sister; and her brother. She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Jenkins and Carla Jenkins; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several dear friends. Jan was very active and enjoyed being the Broker and Owner of Tropical Palms Realty, Inc. 30 years, an Income Tax Consultant, 46 years, Vice President of Champion Pest Control Inc., 40 years, Past President of the Incarnation Ladies Guild, Past President of the Parish Council of Incarnation, Past President of Columbiettes and a member of the Catholic Council of Women at St. Paul Catholic Church. Jan also supported the rights of the unborn, the homeless and abused persons. Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, 12708 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL on June 24, 2020 at 10 am, internment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Ave N., Clearwater. In lieu of flowers donations are greatly appreciated in Jan C Jenkins name to the American Cancer Society (800) 227-2345.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved