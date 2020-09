KAUFMANN, Janet Pace 65, of Lutz, passed away Sept. 16, 2020. Janet will be remembered as a kind hearted and generous wife, mother, and teacher. Janet is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughters, Caroline, Stephanie, and Elizabeth; and their families; and her siblings. She will be laid to rest at Sylvan Abbey in Clearwater. See full obituary at janetpacekaufmann.com