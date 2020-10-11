Janet KIRSCHKE

KIRSCHKE, Janet Hartley 85, died June 15, 2020 in Sugar Hill, GA. Born in Bellows Falls, VT she lived the majority of her life in St. Petersburg and Clearwater Florida. She is survived by her children, Jon Hartley (Darcy), Cheryl Hartley MacMillan (Doug), Melissa Stockdale, Amy Kirschke (James); and her grand-children and great-grand-children, Lauren Bruner (Marcus and Marley), Tim MacMillan (Stephanie and Kash and Kyler), Sean Hartley, Misty Hartley Bruder (Dillon, Natalie, and Lily), Nick Stockdale, Helene Schwartz, Evie Schwartz, Marigny Schwartz); as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends. She retired from Honeywell after 35 years. She loved golf, knitting, crafts, cookie exchanges but most of all, her family and friends. She's missed already. Please drop in Saturday, Oct. 24 1-4 pm at the East Bay Golf Club, Largo, FL to share your stories with us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store