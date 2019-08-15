KNAPP, Janet L 63 of St. Petersburg died August 12, 2019. Janet was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Bob LaNeve and sister, Betty Marcello. She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Knapp; son, Ben Rodriguez; sister, Nancy Boyer; brother, Gene La-Neve; six grandchildren; mother-in-law, Shirley Forman and her husband, John; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, August 18 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm where there will be Celebration of Life Service Monday, August 19 at 10 am. Condolences at: www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019