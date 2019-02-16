Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet LAUBISCH. View Sign

LAUBISCH, Janet



of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on February 8, 2019, with her family surrounding her, after a healthy and fulfilling life. She was a vibrant, caring, and patient woman who was an inspiration to all. She was predeceased by Arthur, her husband of 61 years, and is survived by sons, David (Beth) and Robert (Anne); her six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The family will be celebrating her life together in April when she will be buried at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Tampa.

