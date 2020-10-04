MANNING, Janet Frances (nee Hogan) 79, of Largo, passe away September 25, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family and friends, due to complications from a slip and fall, doing what she loved most, spending time with her family. Jan was born on May 26, 1941 in Quincy, Massachusetts and raised in the Catholic faith. Jan graduated from North Quincy High in 1959 and Chandler School for Women (Boston) in 1960. Jan met Bob Manning in 1960 and married the love of her life in 1961. Two sons soon followed. The Manning family moved to Largo, FL in 1970 on Jan's 29th Birthday. Jan worked as a Clerk with Pinellas County Schools for 33 years retiring in 2003, the same year that her husband Bob retired. Jan started her career at Starkey Elementary (1970) and was there for the openings of Bardmoor Elementary (1971), Enterprise Village (1989) and Finance Park (1999). Jan was proud of her Irish Heritage and enjoyed Irish Coffees and Martinis on occasion. Jan loved owls and butterflies. Jan was a colorful person that loved to wear hats, pins, vests and loud socks. She would dress up for any occasion or Holiday and was not afraid to wear a dilly-bopper or two. Jan was a terrific person with a fantastic personality, a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. She always had a twinkle in her eye. Jan got along with everyone. Jan always enjoyed family get-togethers at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Jan also enjoyed Fourth of July and New Year's Eve Celebrations where card playing with the Keiser, Britner, Hild, Salvato and Leyden families would go on all night long. Jan led a full, active life and made life-long friends wherever she went. Jan was involved with bowling leagues in the 1970s, Beach Volleyball at the Porpoise Pub, service sorority Beta Sigma Phi, the Red Hat Society, the Awesome Second Time Arounders Marching Band (flags) and many Line Dancing groups. Jan volunteered at Enterprise Village and Empath Hospice after retirement. After her husband Bob passed, Jan enjoyed traveling with Charlotte and taking cruises with Marge. Jan was also involved with the Senior Centers at Seminole, Largo Highlands and Pinellas Park, with their line dance crews and taking day trips. Jan was predeceased by her parents, William Francis and Mildred Josephine Hogan; her husband of 43 years Bob Manning Sr. (2004); her sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Michael Travi; as well as Bob's siblings, Dorothy, Lou, Milton and Richard; and their spouses. Survivors include her two sons, Rob Jr. (Beth) Manning and Kevin Manning; her brother, William Hogan Jr.; and sister, Susan Hogan and Beth's family (Lee Keiser and family). Jan is also survived by two granddaughters, Katie (fiancée Cody) and Kristan whom she spoiled and who brought joy to her life. Jan was very proud of the young women that they have become. Jan was a very charitable person. Some of her favorite charities were Empath Hospice, American Cancer Society
, Kidney Foundation, and the Largo Narrows Nature Center (owls). Feel free to make a donation in her honor to any of those charities, but she would probably pick the owls. Friends of Largo for: The Owls c/o Narrows Environmental Education Center 11901 146th St, Largo, FL 33774 or http://www.natureparkfriends.org/
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Lewis W. Mohn Funeral Home, 9700 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole FL. http://www.mohnfuneralhome.com/
Burial will be at a later date, at Bay Pines National Cemetery where Jan will be interred with her husband Bob (grave D172). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be followed during the services. Jan would want everyone to be safe. A celebration of Jan's life will take place in the future, most likely around her birthday next year. We lost one-of-a-kind in Jan and those that knew her will miss her.