VALENTI-KURTZ, Janet Marlene Edwards "Janét" was called home to rock the heavens Thursday evening, June 4, 2020; complications from pancreatic cancer. Janet was born Sept. 10, 1954 in Cisco TX and raised in Hammond LA and graduated from Hammond High School in 1972. After relocating to Tamp,a Florida in 1981, Janet worked for Tampa Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates from 1982-1994; she then transferred to Dr. Bruce D. Shephard's solo practice in 1994 and worked as the head receptionist in his office until he retired in 2016. Janet was an icon in the community and a legend in her time. She was best known for her eccentric style, her love for entertaining, her unique and powerful voice, and her love of music and people which resonated in all who knew her. Janet is preceded in Heaven by her parents, Marjorie E. Pittman and Jesse T. Edwards; and husband, Frank Valenti. She is survived by her son, Jesse J. Yarborough; daughter, Callie M. Randell; son-in-law, Mark J. Randell; brother, Jesse T. Edwards Jr.; sister, Judy A. Edwards; stepsister, Terri Edwards-Covington; four grandchildren, Raegan A. Simpson, Brady J. Yarborough, Ashton R. Howard (Boy), and Presley J. Spinner. A celebration of life will be held Monday, June 22, from 7-11 pm at The American Legion Post 7, 1760 Turner St., Clearwater FL, 33756 and a second celebration at Hennessey's Bar and Grill June 24, 7-11 pm, 3980 Tampa Rd., Oldsmar FL, 34677. If you wish to send flowers, please have them delivered to either place on either date. God Bless you all, she loved you very much.



