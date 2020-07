NEUMANN, Janet Elaine "Jan" 89, passed away June 24, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. She was born in New London, CT, where she met her late husband, Herman. The couple moved to Florida in 1956, where Jan persued a 50 year insurance career. Janet was active at her ALF playing volleyball and serving as VP of the Residents Council. She is survived by her brother, Gerald Perry; her son, Kenneth; and nieces and nephews.



