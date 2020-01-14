SMITH, Janet Nabbefeld 72, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully Dec. 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Buddy Folberth; son, Mark (Kate) Nabbefeld; granddaughter, Breanna Lettau; four brothers, Jim (Vicki), Ron (Julie), Denny and Jerry (Lena) Fox; and sister, Julie (Tom) Seitters. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Don and Hazel Fox; and her son, Matthew (April) Nabbefeld. She will be missed greatly among her family and friends. Her celebration of life will be held on January 18 at the American Legion, 1760 Turner St., Clearwater, from 12-3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020