NICHOLS, Janet T.
89, Hudson, FL. died July 27, 2019. Born in Plattsburgh, NY she came here from Palos Verdes, CA. She was a graduate of D'youville Academy for Girls. During her husband's service years in the Air Force she served as a Red Cross and Family Services Volunteer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel (Ret.) William L. Nichols. She is survived by a son, William T. and his wife Denise of Vega, TX, son, Steven B. and his wife, Teri, of Hudson, FL; a sister, Leona of Plattsburgh, NY; five grandchildren, Terri, Cynthia, Michelle, Lindsey, and Erik; and seven great-grandchildren. She was a communicant of Blessed Trinity Church. Funeral Mass is 11 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Church with interment to follow at the National Cemetery at Bay Pines. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Blessed Trinity Parish Seminary Fund.
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 30, 2019