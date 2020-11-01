WHISTON, Janet Mary 89, of Brooksville, FL passed away October 22, 2020. She was born in Woburn, MA, May 11, 1931. After completing high school in Stoneham and following the death of her father, Frank Whiston, she and her mother, Isadore Eleanor (nee) Hathorne and aunt Viola M. Hathorne, moved to St. Petersburg, FL. Janet graduated from St. Petersburg College in 1977 with an AS in accounting and worked as Data Entry Manager at Maas Brothers in Tampa, from where she retired after 38 years. Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Hathorne Whiston (Eleanor Humphrey), Frank Whiston Jr. (Margaret Sell), Bruce Stuart Whiston, Charles Frances Whiston, Gordon Ronald Whiston, and Donald Whiston. She is survived by her nieces, Mary Whiston (Alan Weiner) and Janet Anne Whiston (John A. Hassinger); her nephews, David Phillip (Sandra) Whiston, Jay Peter (Becky) Whiston, and Glen Allen Whiston and their respective children; many other nieces and nephews; and her close friend of 36 years, her sorority sister, Janice Dietrich, whom she resided in Brooksville, FL with. She was Episcopalian by faith and was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Sorority and Daughters of the American Revolution. Her interests included traveling, photography, reading, and numerous philanthropic endeavors. And, her cats. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting in kind memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or consider becoming a Lions Club Eye Bank donor, as Janet was. Serenity Funeral Home www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com