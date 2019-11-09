Janice BAUER

  • "We will miss you Mom. I love you. Thank you for everything..."
    - Natalie Valenti
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
BAUER, Janice E. (Mills) 71, of Wesley Chapel, FL, passed away on November 6, 2019 after a short battle with ovarian cancer. Family will receive friends, Sunday, Nov. 10 from 3-5 pm at Hodges Funeral Home in Zephyrhills. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger; her four children, Denise, Ken, Rich, and Tim; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Dominique, Gabrielle, Anthony, Whitney, Elizabeth, Jacquelyn, Alexandra, Nathan, and Liam; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Luna.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019
