Janice BORGNER

BORGNER, Janice J. 69, of Conneaut, OH, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was a former resident of Hudson, Florida and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Richard A. Borgner, whom she married December 16, 1983; her 92 year old mother, Margaret J. Jackson; a wonderfully blended family of children, Marie Shuttleworth, Matthew (Michelle) Borgner, Mark Borgner, Aaron (Merly) Borgner, Dan (Truli) Borgner, Jessie (Matthew) Boyer, and Erin Pitman; the grandchildren she cherished, Edwin, Kathleen, and Jane Shuttleworth, Blake Borgner, Santiago Mira, Zachary, Jena, and Ella Borgner, and Sabrey and Mara Boyer; her brother, Raymond (Jeannine) Jackson; brother-in-law, Robert Mehler; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Lee B. Jackson; a dear son, Van Ian Pitman; and her sister, Terry Mehler. Private family services were observed. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 345 Main St., Conneaut, OH. Please visit www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com
