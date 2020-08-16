1/1
Janice BORGNER
BORGNER, Janice J. 69, of Conneaut, OH, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was a former resident of Hudson, Florida and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Richard A. Borgner, whom she married December 16, 1983; her 92 year old mother, Margaret J. Jackson; a wonderfully blended family of children, Marie Shuttleworth, Matthew (Michelle) Borgner, Mark Borgner, Aaron (Merly) Borgner, Dan (Truli) Borgner, Jessie (Matthew) Boyer, and Erin Pitman; the grandchildren she cherished, Edwin, Kathleen, and Jane Shuttleworth, Blake Borgner, Santiago Mira, Zachary, Jena, and Ella Borgner, and Sabrey and Mara Boyer; her brother, Raymond (Jeannine) Jackson; brother-in-law, Robert Mehler; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Lee B. Jackson; a dear son, Van Ian Pitman; and her sister, Terry Mehler. Private family services were observed. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 345 Main St., Conneaut, OH. Please visit www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com for a complete obituary and online condolences.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Smith Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
345 Main Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 599-8106
