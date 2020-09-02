1/1
Janice BROWN
BROWN, Janice Mariea 75, of Tampa, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She was born in Palmetto, FL on March 12, 1945 and lived there until marrying and moving to Tampa in 1967. Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard A. Brown; son, Keith A. Brown; daughter, Lori M. Spala; sister, Mary Ellen Johnson; plus three grandsons, Zachary B. Brown, Daniel A. Spala, Gregory C. Spala; and one grandson preceded in death, Cordell J. Spala. Janice was a committed Christian who loved all her family and friends. Her courage and loving spirit was an inspiration to all of us, touching more lives than she could ever imagine. She will be sorely missed. No services will be held. The family wishes to thank the compassionate care given to Janice by the staff at Advent Hospital of Wesley Chapel and especially the staff at Gulfside Hospice Zephyrhills.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
