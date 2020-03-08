CALDWELL, Janice Louise born Janice Louise Stephenson, age 80, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Bellefontaine, OH, died Febru-ary 27, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born on August 6, 1939 in Bellefontaine, OH to the late Clifford and Gladys Stephenson. Jan was the oldest of four late siblings, Juanita Delaney, Lula Johnson, Carolyn Gallion, and David Stephenson. Jan served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman, she worked at Kash N Karry and Pantry Pride as a meat wrapper, and she worked at her church, Unity of Tampa. Jan graduated from college with honors and she was active in her church. She was a loving mother and cherished her family. Jan is survived by her three children: son, Jerry Caldwell, daughters, Diane Valdez (John), and Letitia Elliott; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. www.HillsboroMemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020