Janice DEMARCO
DEMARCO, Janice E. 86, of Largo passed away September 24, 2020. Janice was born in Albany NY moved to Florida in 1968. Janice retired from Morton Plant Hospital after 24 years of service, her fun job after retirement was as a flower designer at Janie Beane Florist. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Neil; and grandson, Neil Jr. Janice is survived by three children, Michael, Lori and Thomas; six grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janice can be made to Suncoast Hospice Woodside. Until we meet again Mom.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
