GOLDBERG, Janice Snell passed away surrounded by her family August 2, 2020, at the age of 83, in St. Petersburg, FL. Janice was truly a light in this world and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered for her kind heart and exuberant spirit by the many people whose lives she touched. Janice's burial will take place in Savannah, GA. For a full obituary, please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com