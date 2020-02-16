Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice KISSLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KISSLING, Janice Carolyn Hartley went to be with the Lord May 31, 2019, in Tampa after a period of declining health. Janice was the third child of Lawrence T. and Mae Murphy Hartley born May 16, 1925 in Joliet, Illinois. Janice was a loving mother who devoted her life to her family with little thought for herself. Her first concerns were for her daughters and this was followed by the appearance of eight grandchildren upon whom she doted over the years. Her happiest moments came when all the family convened for a month at the beach. Just about every summer this ritual took place while all eight learned to swim. She was justifiably proud as each one graduated high school and then college. Her happiest times were family gatherings in Florida, New Jersey, and Cape Cod with all the family. Janice will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Frederick Maurice; sister, Beverley; brother, Robert; and an infant daughter, Jorie Lyne Kissling. Survivors are her daughters, grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Daughters and grandchildren include Robyn and Peter Kannenberg of Seminole and their sons, Matthew of St. Petersburg and Christopher of Clearwater; Susan and Paul Jellinek of Mercerville, NJ and their children, Lisa of Brooklyn, NY, Michael of Portland, OR, Amy of Anchorage, AK, and Robert of Seattle, WA; and Wendy and Paul Iwanski of South Dennis, MA and their sons, Jesse of Portland, OR and Alec of Somerset MA. A funeral mass for Janice and Fred was offered at Sacred Heart Chapel, Yarmouth Port, MA, followed by burial together with daughter Jorie Lyne on Cape Cod, MA.

