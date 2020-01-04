McLOUGHLIN, Janice 74, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 and now rejoins her husband of 56 years, Ronald McLoughlin. She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Smith and Deborah Gustin; grandchildren, Ashley, Kelsey, and Dustin Smith, Kala Gustin; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Hayden. She avidly loved her family and was once lovingly nicknamed "crazy ole bat" due to her many spontaneous road trips with the grandchildren. There was nothing in her life more important than her family. We love you. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 4, 2020