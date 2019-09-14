MOORE, Janice Lynn was born June 11, 1946 and passed Aug. 14, 2019. She lived in New York and Connecticut before settling on the shores in her favorite coastal town of Dunedin. She is survived by her beloved family and her fantastic array of close friends. Memorial services in her childhood home of Rye, NY have been planned. Donations in her honor may be made to Loggerhead Mari-nelife Center, 14200 US Highway 1, Juno Beach FL 33408 or by visiting their website https://marinelife.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019