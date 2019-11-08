Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Janice (Dykes) 84, of Brandon, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Alachua, Florida to W. C. and Wilma Kelly Dykes. She had one brother, the late Jim Franklin Dykes. Janice was a member of the Linsley Chapter No. 152 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a piano teacher and the church organist at the First United Methodist Church and the Limona Village Chapel in Brandon for many years. Her love of music led her to ballroom dancing, which gave her many good friends and years of adventures and fun. Janice is survived by her two children, Leanne Ragano (Dennis) and Mark Miller; three treasured grandchildren, Zayne Laszlo, Trent Miller, and Tawni Miller; and two great-grandchildren, Haidyn Hunziker and Annabella Miller. A gathering of friends and family to honor her life will be held at 1305 Oxmoor Ct., Valrico, Florida, on November 17, 2019, from 1-5 pm.

