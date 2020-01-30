WELCH, Janice transitioned this life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bayfront Health. She was a 1974 graduate of Lakewood High School and attended Bethune Cookman College. She was a lifetime member of Prayer Tower COGIC. She was the daughter of the late Dr. David Welch and Bernice Townsend. Viewing Friday, January 31, 5:30-6:30 pm, wake service 6:30-7:30 pm. Funeral Saturday, February 1, 10 am at Prayer Tower COGIC, 1137 37th St. S., Elder Ricardo Welch Pastor, Rev. Benjamin Adams Jr. Officiating. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020