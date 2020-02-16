Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Covington. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Service 11:00 AM (Carrollwood) Village Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

COVINGTON, Janie Langford of Tampa, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born on January 18, 1924, in Griffin, GA, she was the daughter of L.T. and Lucile Langford of Plant City, FL. She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Harrison Covington; her two sons, David (Janet) and Langford (Karen); six grandchildren, Janie, Benjamin (Katie), David (Sheila), Langford (Jessica), and Harrison Covington, and Christine Blades (Nick); and seven great-grandchildren (Noah, Connor, Asher, Devin, Liana, and Jaxon Covington and Sawyer Blades). Jane was raised in Plant City, moving there as an infant with her parents. As a junior in high school, Jane was crowned Queen of Plant City's Strawberry Festival in 1941. Later, she graduated from Shorter College in Rome, GA. She married Harrison in 1947 after his return from serving as a fighter pilot in World War II. She taught school for several years and then devoted herself to raising her two sons and a wide variety of civic, university, and church activities. After some years in Gainesville, FL, where Harrison taught art at the University of Florida, Jane and Harrison moved to Tampa in 1961, with Harrison taking the reins of the fledgling art department of the recently formed University of South Florida. As the wife of a faculty member, department head and ultimately Dean of Fine Arts at USF, Jane played an invaluable role in cultivating ties between the University and the surrounding community. Jane was fortunate to be able to travel widely; she and Harrison made multiple trips to Europe and also traveled to South America, Asia, Canada, and all parts of the US. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she had a wide circle of dear friends and an enormous positive impact on the young people see came to know and love. Known for her warm heart and generous spirit, she will be missed by all. Thanks to the wonderful care provided by a host of compassionate caregivers who made her last days comfortable. Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 18 at the (Carrollwood) Village Presbyterian Church followed by burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Plant City. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

