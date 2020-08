HARRIS, Janie 74, of Tampa, passed peacefully on August 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry. Survived by sons, Troy (Debbie), Carl (Ross Featherston) and Robert; sister, Georgia Ellenberg and many nieces and nephews as well as several cherished family members and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local SPCA or Humane Society. There will be a private Celebration of life for family at a later date.



