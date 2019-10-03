LILLY, Janie "Joann" 70, of St. Petersburg, FL passed on Sept. 27, 2019 at home with her daughters, Tonja Wilson (Rev. Dr. Wayne E.) and Tina Thomas (Phillip). She is survived by her two daughters; one goddaughter; one sister; four brothers; seven grandchildren; and two great-grand-children. Joann retired from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office. She was a Charter member of United Community Church of St. Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Parris Lilly, Jr.; father and mother, Fred Sr. and Annie Bell Cromartie; and brother, George Cromartie. There will be no public viewing. However, friends may greet the family Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10:30-11 am with the service to follow at United Community Church, 2175 Pinellas Point Dr. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019