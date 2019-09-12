Janie THOMAS

Obituary
THOMAS, Janie 80, of St. Petersburg, FL, tran-sitioned to her heavenly home on August 31, 2019. She's survived by her sons, Willie Thomas, Jerome Jefferson, and Xavier Jefferson; daughter, Deleshea Harrington; brother, Charles Thomas; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday 3-8 pm, with wake services 6-7 pm. Funeral service is on Saturday, September 14 at 1 pm, at New Philadelphia Fellowship Church, 3501 37th St. South. Lawson F.H. (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019
