FIORE, Janine 95, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on October 22, 2019. Services will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 5340 High Street, New Port Richey on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 am. Janine's husband, John previously passed away in 2015 after almost 70 years of marriage. Janine is survived by one sister, three nieces, and nine nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested and may be sent to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 26, 2019