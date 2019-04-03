|
BISTRITZ , Janis L. (White)
64, of St. Petersburg, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Bistritz, adored daughter of Ruth M. White. Formerly of Pittsburgh, Janis moved to Florida in 1975 and was a 40 year employee of the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of the St. Petersburg Delta Zeta Alumni Group. Visitation will be 9-11 am Thursday, April 4 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Wildlife or a charity if your choice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019