64, of St. Petersburg, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Bistritz, adored daughter of Ruth M. White. Formerly of Pittsburgh, Janis moved to Florida in 1975 and was a 40 year employee of the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of the St. Petersburg Delta Zeta Alumni Group. Visitation will be 9-11 am Thursday, April 4 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Wildlife or a charity if your choice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019
