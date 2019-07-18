HAMPSHIRE, Janis Lillian
83, of Seminole, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by husband of 65 years, Albert; four children, Richard, Phillip, Pamela, Lynda; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren. Janis was born in Williston, FL, but resided in St. Petersburg for most of her life. Janis worked for Pinellas County and Alachua County Schools. Memorial Service will be held at Freedom Square in the Town Hall, Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 am-12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SuncoastHospicefoundation.org in Janis's memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 18 to July 20, 2019