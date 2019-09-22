JEFFERSON, Jaqueline 86, of Tampa, went home to Jesus on September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Rosemary Bell; her husband, Joseph Jefferson; and sisters, Doris Gordon and Lois Bradford. Jackie is survived by her sisters, Betty Bell, Barbara Jefferson, Patricia Gainey; her brother, Joseph Bell; her brother-in-law, Robert Jefferson; and many other loving family members As requested by Jackie prior to her passing, there will be no funeral services. Her ashes will be scattered at sea.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019