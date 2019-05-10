Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
For more information about
Jaromira Jirotka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Entombment
Following Services
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaromira Jirotka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaromira K. Jirotka


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jaromira K. Jirotka Obituary
JIROTKA, Jaromira K.

age 96, of Belleair Shore, FL, passed away on May 7, 2019. Jaromira was born in 1922 in Domazlice, Czechoslovakia, where in the closing stages of World War II she interpreted for several of General Patton's troops. She came to the United States as a political exile and refugee in 1950. She worked for Western Electric and then its parent, AT&T, for over 30 years, ultimately as an engineering associate. She loved politics, reading, the arts, especially opera, and traveling to today's Czech Republic and the Cayman Islands, her favorite. Jaromira was immensely proud of the fact that, together with her son, she was able to regain much of the property that the family had lost to the Communists, including a manor home owned by the family for several hundred years. Jaromira is preceded in death by her husband, Zdenek F. Jirotka. She is survived by her son, Circuit Judge George M. Jirotka; several nieces and a grandnephew. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Serenity Funeral Home

13401 Indian Rocks Road

Largo, Florida 33774

727-562-2080

SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now