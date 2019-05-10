JIROTKA, Jaromira K.



age 96, of Belleair Shore, FL, passed away on May 7, 2019. Jaromira was born in 1922 in Domazlice, Czechoslovakia, where in the closing stages of World War II she interpreted for several of General Patton's troops. She came to the United States as a political exile and refugee in 1950. She worked for Western Electric and then its parent, AT&T, for over 30 years, ultimately as an engineering associate. She loved politics, reading, the arts, especially opera, and traveling to today's Czech Republic and the Cayman Islands, her favorite. Jaromira was immensely proud of the fact that, together with her son, she was able to regain much of the property that the family had lost to the Communists, including a manor home owned by the family for several hundred years. Jaromira is preceded in death by her husband, Zdenek F. Jirotka. She is survived by her son, Circuit Judge George M. Jirotka; several nieces and a grandnephew. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



