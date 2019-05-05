|
GUNNELLS, Jarrell
84, of Clearwater, passed away May 1, 2019. He was born in Dewey Rose, GA and moved to the area in 1960. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Riviere Gunnells; daughters, Rebecca (Donald) Barker and Martha (Jim) Wiggs; son, Dwight (Bobbie); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Bob) Lockhart; brother, Reginald (Mary Louise) Gunnells; and loving family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave. Tarpon Springs, FL. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ozona Community Church in Jarrell's memory.
Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019