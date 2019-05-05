Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Resources
More Obituaries for Jarrell Gunnells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jarrell Gunnells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jarrell Gunnells Obituary
GUNNELLS, Jarrell

84, of Clearwater, passed away May 1, 2019. He was born in Dewey Rose, GA and moved to the area in 1960. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Riviere Gunnells; daughters, Rebecca (Donald) Barker and Martha (Jim) Wiggs; son, Dwight (Bobbie); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Bob) Lockhart; brother, Reginald (Mary Louise) Gunnells; and loving family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave. Tarpon Springs, FL. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ozona Community Church in Jarrell's memory.

Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now