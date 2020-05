Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMPBELL, Jasina Sapphire 12, passed away on May 17, 2020. Jasina was a beautiful, smart, outgoing child, always leaving a smile and sparkle wherever she went. Her funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11 am, at 6915 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578. Serenity Meadows



