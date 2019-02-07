of St. Petersburg passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 after a courageous five year battle with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was 46. Jay graduated from Needham (MA) High School in 1991 and the University of South Florida in 1995. After graduation from college, he settled in the Greater Tampa Bay area and worked in the automobile and public relations sectors before founding the private, non-profit Outdoor Arts Foundation in 2002. As Executive Director, he worked with artists, sponsors and venues throughout the Tampa Bay Area and around the world on projects such as the Tour of Turtles, Manatee Menagerie, Chairs for Charity, and Bowwowhaus Tampa and Bowwowhaus London, his final project. One of his most ambitious planned projects was to display large sections of the Berlin Wall across the U.S. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its fall. He will be remembered and sorely missed by his family and by a large network of close and loving friends, all of whom cherished his dedication, warmth, humor, and good spirits. Jay's enthusiasm and positive attitude was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a fun-loving person whose presence brought joy to all. His spirit lives on in our memories. Jay is survived by his father, Michael; his mother, Judy; his stepmom, Rena Freedman; his aunt and uncle, Rochelle and David Zohn; his cousins, Mark Zohn and Sheryl Zohn; and many, many close friends. Burial will be in Palm Harbor at a private ceremony. A celebration of his life is being planned for the near future. Donations to honor Jay's memory may be made to the St. Nectarios Orthodox Church in Lakeland or to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.



