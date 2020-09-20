1/1
Jason Blank
BLANK, Jason Andrew Jason died at Largo Medical Center, September 13, 2020 after years of managing numerous medical illnesses. Jason was born in Tampa, FL and moved with his mother to Belleair Beach in 1982. He attended Mildred Helms Elementary School and while there tested for the gifted program. He was the first kindergarten student in the history of Pinellas County Schools to be enrolled in the gifted program with first graders at Ponce de Leon Elementary School. Jason was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He received the Order of the Arrow which is the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a boy leader for Junior Leadership Training and later involved in National Youth Leadership Training. He attained the level of Life Scout. Jason loved the outdoors especially camping in cooler weather. He graduated from Clearwater High School and the University of South Florida with a degree in Theology. Jason was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Andrew Blank; his uncle, John Allen Blank; and his father, Ronald D. Davis. He is survived by his grandmother, Jacqueline M. Blank of Belleair Beach; his mother, Vicki B. Davis of Belleair Beach; and his daughter, Emily Andrea Blank of St. Petersburg. Jason's Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Avenue North, Largo. hubbellfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
