DELA VEGA, Jason G. "Bear" With deepest sorrow we announce Jason, age 37, our beloved son, brother, father, family member, and friend passed away suddenly November 9, 2020. Those who knew Jason even just a little, lost a shining light. Jason proudly served in the military, loved and raised Pitbull's, loved Halloween and Bob Marley. Jason will be missed everyday by his mother, Deborah; father, Glenn; daughter, Eve; sister, Kristen, her husband Sean Paul, their son Gavin; grandmother, Phyllis; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends. We know that Jason is now with his grandfather; cousin, Brian; and beloved dog, Bear and is loved here on earth as well as heaven. We love and miss you so much. Celebration of Life will be held at St. Marks Church, 13312 Cain Rd., Tampa FL 33625 1-4 pm outside. Masks are required.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
