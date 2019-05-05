Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Matthew WALEGORSKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALEGORSKI, Jason



Matthew age 31, of Detroit, MI, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Jason was born on May 5, 1987 in Tampa, FL. He attended Christ the King, Jesuit, and Plant High (class of 2005). He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Alpena Community College. He worked six years for McCoig Materials LLC in Detroit. He is survived by his daughter, Nalani of Hazel Park, MI; his beloved mother, Stacey K. Knight; father, Kevin Gregg Walegorski; and his grandparents, Gene (Papa) and Pat (Meme) Knight. Family was everything to Jason. He now has his angel wings to look after his family and to help guide his three-year-old daughter. He will be sorely missed, we will always carry his memory in our heart. There will be a memorial later on "Up North" in Michigan.

WALEGORSKI, JasonMatthew age 31, of Detroit, MI, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Jason was born on May 5, 1987 in Tampa, FL. He attended Christ the King, Jesuit, and Plant High (class of 2005). He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Alpena Community College. He worked six years for McCoig Materials LLC in Detroit. He is survived by his daughter, Nalani of Hazel Park, MI; his beloved mother, Stacey K. Knight; father, Kevin Gregg Walegorski; and his grandparents, Gene (Papa) and Pat (Meme) Knight. Family was everything to Jason. He now has his angel wings to look after his family and to help guide his three-year-old daughter. He will be sorely missed, we will always carry his memory in our heart. There will be a memorial later on "Up North" in Michigan. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close