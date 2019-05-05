WALEGORSKI, Jason
Matthew age 31, of Detroit, MI, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Jason was born on May 5, 1987 in Tampa, FL. He attended Christ the King, Jesuit, and Plant High (class of 2005). He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Alpena Community College. He worked six years for McCoig Materials LLC in Detroit. He is survived by his daughter, Nalani of Hazel Park, MI; his beloved mother, Stacey K. Knight; father, Kevin Gregg Walegorski; and his grandparents, Gene (Papa) and Pat (Meme) Knight. Family was everything to Jason. He now has his angel wings to look after his family and to help guide his three-year-old daughter. He will be sorely missed, we will always carry his memory in our heart. There will be a memorial later on "Up North" in Michigan.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019