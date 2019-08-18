PIEROLA, Jason Allen 40, of Tampa, passed away August 13, 2019. He was born July 11, 1979 in Tampa, FL. He is preceded in death by his loving grandfather, John R. Pierola Sr. He is survived by an amazing fiance, Dana Shea; one of a kind grandmother, Ruby Pierola; parents, Theresa Pierola and Rick Pierola (Mimi Rhoda); aunt, Vuna Hatfield; cousin, Caryann Prevatt; aunt and uncle, Sandra and David Norris; cousins, Amber Norris, Austin Norris, and little Lindsey Norris. He leaves to cherish his memories many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason had a love for VW's and RC cars and was blessed with an amazing group of friends who shared these interests. His close friends were with him to the very end. Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, hosted by his special friends, Charles and Christina Phelps. Florida Mortuary www.floridamortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019