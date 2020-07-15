Jason SCOTT

SCOTT, Jason 38, of St. Petersburg, passed away July 7, 2020. He is survived by his father, Jimmy Long; mother, Daisy Scott; son, Aaron Smith; daughter, Quajay Scott, brothers, Twain Long, Arthur Williams, Christopher Long, and Orinthan Young; sisters, Daphne, Kelisa, Tammy, Shavarria, Ashley, Simone, Chanlet, and Domenica; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service Saturday, July 18, 11:30 am at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 15, 2020.