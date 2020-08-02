1/
Jason ZOET
ZOET, Jason Charles 58, of Brandon, Florida passed away July 13, 2020. Jason was preceded in death by his parents, Jason A. and Roseanne Zoet. He is survived by his two daughters, Jaycee Campoamor and Rosie Zoet; two grandchildren, Grace Campoamor and another on the way; his sister, Dee Sands; and many nieces and nephews. Jason attended Brandon High School where he played baseball and was a member of various clubs. He attended the University of Florida and graduated college with a degree in electrical engineering. He was a diehard Gator fan and a lifelong sports enthusiast. He owned several businesses throughout his life but mostly enjoyed in-home sales where he could connect with his clients on an individual basis. He loved music and taught himself to play multiple instruments. He enjoyed skiing out West, cooking for his family and running in the morning. Please join us Thursday, August 6, at 10:30 am for a funeral mass at Nativity Catholic Church.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
