MUSHTAQ, Javed Jabraun 37, of Tampa, FL, passed away unexpectedly May 8, 2020. Raised in Tampa alongside his three siblings, he grew up to attend Florida State University earning his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Javed later become a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, where he worked for almost a decade and most recently on the front lines of Covid-19. He is survived by his mother, Sherri Mushtaq; his siblings, Ali Mushtaq, Kayla Porter, and Alexandria Porter; nephew, Malachi Porter; and cousins, Amanda (Adam) Porter and their two daughters, Meagan (James) Larson and their daughter and son, and Bethany Porter. Javed will be deeply and truly missed by all who met him. His family, friends, coworkers, and patients will remember him for his friendly personality and ability to ease any situation. Javed was a great nurse to work alongside and more so an amazing person to be around. He will be remembered for the bright energy he brought to everywhere he went. Due to Covid-19, private services only were held. A memorial service for Javed is being planned for mid-July 2021.



