Javien KEGLER

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
KEGLER, Javien D. 18, of St Petersburg passed away December 1, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Chadwick Kegler Sr. and Ciara Woods; brothers, Chad and Jarvin Pedigo, Chadwick Jr., Jacarri Newton, Tellas Lampley, Chardler Kegler, and CorDayirius Kegler; sisters, Hydeia Kegler, Destinee Thomas, Naarsha Thomas, Tajai Lassetter, and Alaina Thomas; girlfriend, Demiesha Griffin; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday 7-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral services, Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 am at All Nations C.O.G.B.F. 3000 4th Ave S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019
