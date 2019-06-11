ANGELLO, Jay
of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly from Seminole, Florida passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019. Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Angello; his father, Jay Angello Sr.; and his younger brother, Speed. Jay is survived by his wife, Enid Angello; sons, Dorian, Scott, Derek, and Aaron Angello; sisters, Beverly Young, Pat Van Leuvan, Jeanette Burmeister; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews. Jay was a talented musician, well known lead singer and guitarist for his locally popular band, the Impacs, who traveled all over the country with top rock and roll artists such as Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers and Neil Diamond. Jay was a loving, devoted, husband and father and adored more than words can say by his sisters.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 11 to June 13, 2019