DILLENBECK, Master Sergeant Jay William Jr. (Ret.) was born February 24, 1937 at Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County, New York. Friday morning, January 3, 2020, he was admitted to Tampa Memorial Hospital, he died a few hours later due to a heart attack. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL. At his second wife's direction, there will be no services. He spent most of his childhood on a farm at Greene, NY. He attended school at Conklin Center, graduated from Greene Central School, enlisted in United States Air Force and took Basic Training at Sampson Air Base on Seneca Lake in NY, July 1955. He then went to Sheppard AFB in Texas taking Aircraft and Engine (A & E) School for about one year. On May 4, 1956, Jay was sent to Okinawa AFB, an island near Japan. There he worked on maintaining C-119 and C-47 Carrier aircraft for a 4-year tour of duty. He later transferred to the Supply area in the USAF. A USAF General in a different area of the Pacific, who had his own private C-130 aircraft, knew of Jay's good reputation. When his aircraft required service, he flew to Okinawa and had Jay called in to service his plane. He married Fumiko Gibo on April 28, 1958. He spent twotours of duty in Okinawa. In 1968, he saw action in the Viet nam War. Jay was stationed at Bien Hoa Base in Viet Nam, a "turn-around base" where he volunteered to change the damaged engine on an F4 fighter that made an emergency landing, while the North Vietnamese shelled the base with rockets trying to destroy the F4. He won several "Airman of the Pacific" awards. In Vietnam, he loaded aircraft with Agent-Orange, a defoliant used to kill vegetation and leaves around bases and battle zones. Subsequently, he had treatments and surgery to remove skin cancers caused by exposure to Agent-Orange. He spent time at Mitchell Field, Hempstead, Long Island, NY where he worked on C-47 aircraft (nick-named Gooney Birds used by USAF Generals); Dover AFB in Dover, DE; Lockbourne AFB at Dayton, OH; at a Louisiana AFB and again at Okinawa AFB. Jay was on a task force to close several bases around the Mediterranean, including Dhaharan AFB in Saudi Arabia in 1962, Incirlik AFB in Adana, Turkey, etcetera. His last assignment was at Pease AFB in New Hampshire where nuclear weapons were kept for US aircraft. He was responsible for security when weapons were removed from bomb-proof bunkers. He retired there with 24 years in the USAF in 1979. He settled in Lutz, FL in 1979 until 1996 and moved into Tampa, FL. He worked at Ford Motor Company plant on Ford Carrier vehicles (small pickup trucks), also at Hobart, makers of heavy-duty kitchen and commercial equipment 18-years, retiring at age 62 in 1999. Jay and Fumiko raised a family of three children; Betty Jane, Bruce, and Richard. When Jay's wife, Fumiko, died of throat cancer, she was buried at Bushnell National Cemetery, FL. Jay is survived by his second wife, Virginia Elaine (Kraft) Dillenbeck of Tampa; a brother, Donald E. (Rose) Dillenbeck of Johnson City, NY; a sister, Joyce (J. Michael) Knefley of Ulysses, PA; two sisters-in-law, Esther Dillenbeck of Tampa, FL and Kathleen Dillenbeck of Thonotosassa, FL; three children, Betty Jane (Charles David) Watt of Georgia, Bruce (Lynn) Dillenbeck of Duncan, SC, and Richard (Teresa) Dillenbeck of Limestone, ME; four grandchildren, Andrew Jay Dillenbeck of South Carolina, and Daniel Jay Dillenbeck, Rebecca Lynn Dillenbeck, and Karoline Dillenbeck, all of Limestone, ME. He was predeceased by his first wife, Fumiko Dillenbeck the mother of his children, in 2004, two brothers, Dr. David Gene Dillenbeck in 2005 and Mark James Dillenbeck in 2002, both of Florida.

