NORTH, Jay 83, passed away Monday January 6, 2020. He was predeceased by mother, Velma; father, Ira; and sister, Janet. Jay graduated from Capital University, Columbus Ohio with a MBA and was a chemical engineer, president of Hooven-Allison Manufacturing Company in Ohio. Jay moved to Florida where he became a State of Florida Supervisor for small businesses. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Alison; sons, Alex (Molly), Andy North; brothers, Rick and Doug; sister, Mary Beth; stepsons, Scott Bellack (Barbara), Larry Bellack (Judy), and Harold Bellack (Mary); grandchildren, Samantha, Marissa, John, Spencer, Haley, Marley; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral will be at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens at 11 am Sunday, January 12. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020