Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Jay NORTH

Jay NORTH Obituary
NORTH, Jay 83, passed away Monday January 6, 2020. He was predeceased by mother, Velma; father, Ira; and sister, Janet. Jay graduated from Capital University, Columbus Ohio with a MBA and was a chemical engineer, president of Hooven-Allison Manufacturing Company in Ohio. Jay moved to Florida where he became a State of Florida Supervisor for small businesses. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Alison; sons, Alex (Molly), Andy North; brothers, Rick and Doug; sister, Mary Beth; stepsons, Scott Bellack (Barbara), Larry Bellack (Judy), and Harold Bellack (Mary); grandchildren, Samantha, Marissa, John, Spencer, Haley, Marley; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral will be at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens at 11 am Sunday, January 12. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020
