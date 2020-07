In Memoriam Jay O. Padgett July 27, 1972 - July 31, 2007 Jay, Happy 48th Birthday. When you passed away in your sleep 13 years ago, you left behind an unfinished life. The grief is still unimaginable. How I wish you had had more time. You will, however, always be present and loved in my heart; and for this presence I am thankful. Jay, love is never lost, I will love you forever.1-4-3 Mom (Sue)



